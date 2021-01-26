Former Apple executive now helping students in Florida

Michael Hageloh spent two decades as an Apple executive with some of the biggest visionaries in the tech world. Now, he’s bringing that global knowledge to help students at Indian River State College (IRSC) in Fort Pierce, Florida.

IRSC is a public college in Fort Pierce, Florida. It serves the counties of Indian River, Martin, Okeechobee and St. Lucie.

WPTV West Palm Beach:

He was just appointed to the new post of VP of Strategic Initiatives, a position he said puts him at the crossroads of technology and education. “Technology is just a tool. My job is to help you get to where you want to be on your individual journey with my tool,” Hageloh said Tuesday. Hageloh spent two decades at Apple, closing a billion dollars in sales, while working primarily with colleges around the country. He wants to incorporate business world tools into student lives. “Into entrepreneurship, since everybody has to be an entrepreneur these days,” he said. “Entrepreneurship isn’t a thing. It’s a state of mind.” He’s also bringing a mantra of his from Silicon Valley to St. Lucie County. “I always say this: It’s not what it is, it’s what could be,” Hageloh said.

MacDailyNews Take: Love that quote:

It’s not what it is, it’s what could be. — Michael Hageloh

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Lynn Weiler” for the heads up.]