Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $3.85, or 2.77%, to $142.92, a new all-time closing high. During trading today, Apple also reached a new all-time intraday high of $145.08.
Apple’s 52-week low stands at $53.15.
Today’s trading volume for AAPL shares was 153,806,57 versus Apple’s average trading volume of 109,077,193 shares. Apple’s PE Ratio currently stands at 43.57.
Apple currently has a market value of $2.404 trillion, making it the world’s most valuable company.
The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Apple (AAPL) – $2.404T
2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.735T
3. Amazon (AMZN) – $1.653T
4. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $1.284T
5. Tesla (TSLA) – $834.911B
Selected companies’ current market values:
• Facebook (FB) – $791.853B
• Taiwan Semi (TSM) – $609.620B
• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $548.936B
• Walmart (WMT) – $413.642B
• Disney (DIS) – $311.85B
• Netflix (NFLX) – $245.983B
• Intel (INTC) – $225.253B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $226.636B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $190.275B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $149.633B
• Sony (SNE) – $122.896B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $113.339B
• IBM (IBM) – $105.662B
• Spotify (SPOT) – $63.248B
• Dell (DELL) – $56.745B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $38.050B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $32.267B
• Nokia (NOK) – $26.751B
• SiriusXM (SIRI) – $25.752B
• BlackBerry (BB) – $10.202B
• Sonos (SONO) – $3.293B
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $97.221M
Apple all-time high (AAPL) via NASDAQ here.
