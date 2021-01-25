Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $3.85, or 2.77%, to $142.92, a new all-time closing high. During trading today, Apple also reached a new all-time intraday high of $145.08.

Apple’s 52-week low stands at $53.15.

Today’s trading volume for AAPL shares was 153,806,57 versus Apple’s average trading volume of 109,077,193 shares. Apple’s PE Ratio currently stands at 43.57.

Apple currently has a market value of $2.404 trillion, making it the world’s most valuable company.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $2.404T

2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.735T

3. Amazon (AMZN) – $1.653T

4. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $1.284T

5. Tesla (TSLA) – $834.911B

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Facebook (FB) – $791.853B

• Taiwan Semi (TSM) – $609.620B

• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $548.936B

• Walmart (WMT) – $413.642B

• Disney (DIS) – $311.85B

• Netflix (NFLX) – $245.983B

• Intel (INTC) – $225.253B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $226.636B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $190.275B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $149.633B

• Sony (SNE) – $122.896B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $113.339B

• IBM (IBM) – $105.662B

• Spotify (SPOT) – $63.248B

• Dell (DELL) – $56.745B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $38.050B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $32.267B

• Nokia (NOK) – $26.751B

• SiriusXM (SIRI) – $25.752B

• BlackBerry (BB) – $10.202B

• Sonos (SONO) – $3.293B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $97.221M

