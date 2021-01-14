Epic Games extends ‘Fortnite’ dispute with Apple, Google to the U.K.

Epic Games on Thursday widened its dispute with Apple over access to its “Fortnite” video game as it submitted a complaint to the Competition Appeal Tribunal, the U.K.’s antitrust tribunal.

Apple in August 2020 pulled “Fortnite” from the App Store after Epic Games implemented its own in-app payment system that bypassed Apple’s standard fee in violation of Apple’s App Store terms.

Jonathan Browning for Bloomberg:

The company said Apple’s decision to remove the game from the iPhone maker’s App Store was unlawful. The move came after the games maker sought to offer in-app purchases without using Apple’s digital payments service. The complaint, alongside a similar one against Alphabet Inc.’s Google, was made public by the Competition Appeal Tribunal Thursday. The move marks the first step by the company to get Apple to reinstate the battle royale video game in the British App Store.

MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote last August:

You know, it costs money to run the App Store and the value Apple provides to developers of having a safe, secure, organized, curated App Store is actually quite significant.

Epic seems to want to enjoy all of the benefits of Apple’s App Store, including access to 1+ billion of the most affluent users for free. That is illogical, unfair, and, basically, theft.