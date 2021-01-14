Apple premieres official trailer for ‘Cherry,’ starring Tom Holland

Apple TV+ has premiered the first trailer for the film drama “Cherry,” starring Tom Holland. “Cherry” will premiere in select theaters on February 26, 2021 and globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, March 12, 2021.

Inspired by the best-selling novel of the same name, “Cherry” features Tom Holland in the title role as an unhinged character who drifts from dropping out of college to serving in Iraq as an Army medic and is only anchored by his one true love, Emily (Ciara Bravo). When Cherry returns home a war hero, he battles the demons of undiagnosed PTSD and spirals into drug addiction, surrounding himself with a menagerie of depraved misfits. Draining his finances, Cherry turns to bank robbing to fund his addiction, shattering his relationship with Emily along the way.

Brought to the screen in bold, gritty fashion by visionary directors Anthony and Joe Russo, “Cherry” is billed as a darkly humorous, unflinching coming-of-age story of a man on a universal quest for purpose and human connection.

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung, LG, Sony and VIZIO smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices, PlayStation and Xbox consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy one year of Apple TV+ for free. This special offer is good for three months after the first activation of the eligible device.

MacDailyNews Take: Another awards-season contender!

Cherry is an Apple Original Films, Hideaway Entertainment, and AGBO production in association with Endeavor Content. The screenplay by Angela Russo-Otstot and Jessica Goldberg.

The song in the trailer is: “Time In A Bottle” by YUNGBLUD