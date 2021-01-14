Apple Earnings Preview: Finally, strength from the East

Sales of the iPhone 12 lineup in the China market outperformed expectations in the fourth quarter of 2020, reaching a whoopping 18 million units for an over 20% share of the Chinese market, DigiTimes reported earlier this week, citing data available from the local media. Apple is set to reveal fiscal Q121 earnings results on January 27th and Daniel Martins offers a preview.

Daniel Martins for TheStreet:

At these levels, Apple controlled over 20% of the smartphone market in the fourth calendar quarter.

This is quite a feat for Apple in a geographic market heavily dominated by domestic vendors, including Huawei and Xiaomi.

The numbers… suggest strength in two segments that have struggled to produce revenue growth recently: iPhone and Greater China.

The charts below show how these two important slices of Apple’s business – the former accounting for 50% of total revenues and the latter, for 15% – were the worst-performing in fiscal 2020.