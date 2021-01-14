Apple TV+ orders two-part Oprah Winfrey biographical documentary

Apple TV+ has ordered up a two-part Oprah Winfrey biographical documentary. Academy Award-winner Kevin MacDonald is re-teaming with Emmy-nominated producer Lisa Erspamer and her banner Happy Street Entertainment on the project.

Tom Grater for Deadline:

The pair previously made Whitney Houston biographical doc Whitney. Winfrey was known to be a fan of that film, having tweeted at Erspamer back in 2018 calling the movie “fearless.” Winfrey and Erspamer also have a long-standing relationship from when the latter produced The Oprah Winfrey Show for a decade between 1999 and 2009. The project joins a growing list of unscripted shows Apple is working on with Winfrey’s Harpo after the two companies inked a multi-year deal back in 2018.

MacDailyNews Take: Oprah Winfrey productions that are currently streaming on Apple TV+ include The Oprah Conversation, Oprah’s Book Club and Oprah Talks COVID-19.