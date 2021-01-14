Parler urges U.S. judge to order Amazon to restore its platform

Parler urged a U.S. judge on Thursday to order Amazon.com Inc to restore the company’s account, saying Amazon had no evidence the social media platform was used to incite last week’s storming of the U.S. Capitol.
Elizabeth Culliford and Jonathan Stempel for Reuters:
At a hearing in Seattle federal court, Parler’s lawyer, David Groesbeck, said the company would suffer irreparable harm if forced to close and that keeping it alive served the public interest.
“Millions of law-abiding Americans have had their voices silenced,” Groesbeck told U.S. District Judge Barbara Rothstein. “There is no evidence, other than some anecdotal press references, that Parler was involved in inciting the riots.”
Amazon Web Services cut off Parler on Sunday night, saying Parler had shrugged off repeated warnings to remove violent content.
Ambika Doran, a lawyer for Amazon, said Parler violated its contract by allowing such content and had not shown it could effectively monitor content. “Amazon made the only real choice that it could, which was to suspend the account,” she said.
Parler said Amazon had no contractual right to pull the plug and did so in a politically motivated bid to benefit Twitter Inc, a larger Amazon client that Parler said did not censor violent content targeting conservatives.
Parler wants a temporary court order that it be restored to Amazon’s servers while it litigates. Rothstein said she would rule “as quickly as possible.”
MacDailyNews Note: Judge Barbara Rothstein is a Senior United States District Judge of the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington. On December 3, 1979, Rothstein was nominated by President Jimmy Carter to a new seat on the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington. She was confirmed by the United States Senate on February 20, 1980.
In February 1990, Judge Rothstein famously struck down as unconstitutional a law enacted by Congress that forbade any desecration of the flag, intended to outlaw flag burning.
In her decision, Judge Rothstein wrote, in part, “The freedom of speech enshrined in our First Amendment is the crucial foundation without which other democratic values cannot flourish.”
What did Amazon’s counsel argue? Or don’t you care about balanced and fair reporting?
I give you an “F” for this story – including an “F” for effort
I also smell an agenda and bias.
Since you haven’t given an example of anything you know of that “incited violence” it seems that sight unseen you “want to believe” Amazon has a defensible position which makes you biased and having an agenda.
…of course you will prove me wrong by giving us an example of why this article is biased for not revealing what doesn’t exist. Go ahead. Your turn. Are you biased and just declared that Amazon “must have a reason” because you are biased and want it to be true, or do you know the reason?