Apple CEO Cook to make a ‘big announcement’ Wed., calls for accountability over storming of Capitol Building

Apple removed the social media app “Parler” from its App Store over the weekend. Apple CEO Tim Cook says the platform violated Apple’s terms of service by not adequately monitoring posts that incite violence. CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King spoke with Cook about the storming of Capitol Building on January 6, 2021 and asked him what he thinks needs to happen next. She also teased a “big announcement” coming Wednesday morning from Apple.
Cook: I think it’s key that people be held accountable for it. This is not something that should skate. This is something that we’ve got to be very serious about and understand and then we need to move forward.
King: Do you this the president, President Trump, should be held accountable for it?
Cook: I think no one is above the law. I mean that’s a great thing about our country. And we’re a rule of law country. I think that everyone that had a part in it needs to be held accountable.
King: We’re all told as little kids, “There are consequences to your actions,” but I don’t know how we just let this go.
Cook: I would agree. I don’t think we should let it go. Holding people accountable is important.
King: And you can see more of our exclusive interview with Tim Cook on CBS This Morning. He didn’t sit and say, “I want to talk to CBS about this.” This was an interview that was scheduled because they have a big announcement that they want to announce tomorrow. It’s not a new product, we should say it is not a new product. It’s something, I think, bigger and better than that so… he agreed to answer other questions but that wasn’t the purpose of the interview. It’s very exciting… what we’re going to tell you tomorrow is very exciting.
#EXCLUSIVE: @GayleKing spoke with @Apple CEO Tim Cook about the assault on the Capitol and what he thinks needs to happen next.
See more of @tim_cook's interview Wednesday on @CBSThisMorning when he'll announce a major new initiative, that's not a new product. pic.twitter.com/QPYyoDVFv7
— CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) January 12, 2021
MacDailyNews Take: First off: Would that King’s and Cook’s words of concern applied uniformly to every act of public violence, looting, vandalism, arson, and murder and that every app, platform, and service that failed to stop or facilitated such fomenting were held accountable and received the same treatment under an equal standard.
Apply the standard equally or you risk undermining your legitimacy, making your actions look capricious and ill-considered.
Anyone who commits violence against another, loots, vandalizes, and/or commits arson or murder should be held accountable under the law.
It’s simple: Apply “liberty and justice for all.”
Again, as we’ve consistently said, Apple’s stated reasoning for pulling Parler is fine, if applied uniformly.
Yet, Twitter, Facebook, etc. remain available on Apple’s App Store.
Anyone who claims that Twitter and/or Facebook have robust content moderation in place that effectively removes harmful or dangerous content that encourages violence and illegal activity is either ignorant or lying.
Now, what is this “big announcement” coming Wednesday morning from Apple that’s “not a new product,” but is something that King thinks is “bigger and better” and “very exciting?”
23 Comments
What a douchebag.🖕you Tim.
Why are Tim Cook and Gayle King claiming to be so concerned about mobs breaking the law now, but not when mobs broke the law, and far worse, for most of last year?
Cook’s double-standard is laughable. That’s why thinking people consider him to be a joke.
If he said, and did, the same things during all of the previous public rioting, looting, arson and murders, he’d have a leg to stand on, but, of course he didn’t, so he doesn’t.
Cook is among the many on the left who are responsible for normalizing public riots and criminal acts. Then they act surprised when it happens to them for a change.
“Wait, you can’t do that! Only we can do those things! Now, where are those police we wanted defunded to arrest you?”
Cook is what he’s always been: a sanctimonious hypocrite.
Trump supporters are what they’ve always been, sanctimonious hypocrites. I mean, it starts with voting a lifelong racist democrat as your Presidential candidate and just goes downhill from there.
PING IS COMING BACK
#fakenews
More terrorists and dictators use iPhones than any other brand. Should we condemn Apple?
Let’s see, what would Cook do that King would think is “bigger and better” than a product and “very exciting?
You have to think like bleeding heart leftists like Cook and King, so:
Free college paid for by Apple for anyone who’s “black” or who claims to be “black?”
Apple to cover the U.S. Capitol dome with solar panels to power D.C soup kitchens?
Apple CEO Cook to step down immediately in favor of “person of color?”
So all I have to do is identify as a person of color (colored person?) and my college is free??
Or do I also have to claim my sex as Adüd?
Liberalism is so confusing…
So true MDN. Any group that leads an armed insurrection on our nations’s capitol should be treated in the exact same way.
Yes.
Let’s pretend nothing led up to the weak sauce “storming” of the Capitol. Let’s also pretend this was the worst thing ever.
Any groups that lead an armed insurrection on multiple American cities over an addict dying from stupidly swallowing fentanyl to hide it from the cops* should be lauded and arsonists, looters, and/or murderers who claim to be “protestors” should be let off scot-free.
*A lethal overdose of fentanyl killed George Floyd, not a knee on his neck. Hundreds of people were injured, local business were set ablaze (many black-owned), people were even killed, yet the “peaceful protestors” – cough – bullshit – cough – were lauded by the leftist like Cook and King.
Cook will announce that IOS/OSX “open mic” has been recording all speech for the last 4years. He will release transcripts and location data of all IOS/OSX users. Apple will turn over all collected info to the Biden Administration. Reeducation/Work camps will be opened. Apple beta tested the program in China but it was engineered for USA.
seriously? after 4+yrs of the most reprehensible and persistent lies, accusations, spin and duplicity from political leaders and professional media toward the president and his family with not even a word of protest or challenge from mr cook. seriously? without a quarrel at all with his california counterparts or his california political leadership, with xavier becerra, adam schiff, jerry brown, gavin newsom, with jack dorsey? are you fkg serious? mr cook knows as well as every other thinking citizen and foreign observer that the left’s antifa faction, their friends in high office and, now, it seems, even some complicit capitol hill police have been playing by saul alinsky’s rulebook. infiltrate the trump supporters, encourage a few idiots and sully the entire group.
Kudos to MDN for telling it like it is throughout this fiasco.
You’ll notice the other “Apple News” sites clam up and close their comment sections. Whistling in the dark.
Not MDN.
There’s no substitute for independent voices or for an “Apple News” site that is not beholden to Apple.
You don’t have to agree with everything MDN says, but you should be damn thankful that such sites exist.
Thank you, MDN. I just upped my contribution.
Thank you for your comment and for your support.
Kudos for not blocking!
Here here!
And with your comment I would add if there were no liberals or left voices here it would be much less interesting.
Glad for the many conversations and contrasting views
Several of those posts DO get removed though, as is their right. But, again, I’m not dim-witted enough to call that an attack on my free speech.
MDN rocks !!! but they block my post when sometimes, or the servers are overloaded. Do you use amazon ? 🙂
They’re not even trying to hide the hypocrisy and hatred anymore. Big tech has to answer for their actions too.
People should be held accountable? no one is above the law Tim????? YES…..How about those who systematically trample the first amendment on their own whim .. the 1st Amendment, much more critical to foundation of United states… than a on off event by a bunch of rogue people..
High Tech has their heads in the freaking clouds.. and they consider themselves above the law and the constitution TIM!
What do we do about them?????!!
“the 1st Amendment, much more critical to foundation of United states… than a on off event by a bunch of rogue people..”
If everyone that ever spoke of the 1st Amendment would just simply READ the 1st Amendment (it’s not very long) they would know that it refers to the government, not private entities.
Unfortunately, that’s one of the facts conSnowflakes have decided is not true. One day, they will decide to come partway back into the real world, but until then… I mean, what kind of discussion you can have about the 1st Amendment when one side clearly has no idea what it relates to?
Also, poor Gab. It’s being slammed with 20,000 new users per hour now and is barely functional.
More servers for Gab required – and Parler when they come back online!
Overbearing Twitter destroyed their monopoly. May Facebook be next!
I miss Steve Jobs! Why don’t we worry about products being made better, even in the US. I’ve been Apple fan since Steve and quality so disappointing. Mind the store!