Apple CEO Cook to make a ‘big announcement’ Wed., calls for accountability over storming of Capitol Building

Apple removed the social media app “Parler” from its App Store over the weekend. Apple CEO Tim Cook says the platform violated Apple’s terms of service by not adequately monitoring posts that incite violence. CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King spoke with Cook about the storming of Capitol Building on January 6, 2021 and asked him what he thinks needs to happen next. She also teased a “big announcement” coming Wednesday morning from Apple.

CBS News:

Cook: I think it’s key that people be held accountable for it. This is not something that should skate. This is something that we’ve got to be very serious about and understand and then we need to move forward.

King: Do you this the president, President Trump, should be held accountable for it?

Cook: I think no one is above the law. I mean that’s a great thing about our country. And we’re a rule of law country. I think that everyone that had a part in it needs to be held accountable.

King: We’re all told as little kids, “There are consequences to your actions,” but I don’t know how we just let this go.

Cook: I would agree. I don’t think we should let it go. Holding people accountable is important.

King: And you can see more of our exclusive interview with Tim Cook on CBS This Morning. He didn’t sit and say, “I want to talk to CBS about this.” This was an interview that was scheduled because they have a big announcement that they want to announce tomorrow. It’s not a new product, we should say it is not a new product. It’s something, I think, bigger and better than that so… he agreed to answer other questions but that wasn’t the purpose of the interview. It’s very exciting… what we’re going to tell you tomorrow is very exciting.