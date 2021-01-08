After $8 billion surge in market value, Hyundai walks back statement it’s in talks over Apple Car

Hyundai has walked back a statement confirming that it’s in talks with Apple on developing self-driving electric vehicle – “Apple Car” – that fueled an $8 billion surge in the Korean automaker’s market value Friday. Hyundai now says instead that it’s received requests for potential cooperation from a number of companies.

Kyunghee Park for Bloomberg:

Revising its statement for the second time in a matter of hours, Hyundai said it had been contacted by potential partners for the development of autonomous electric vehicles, removing any reference to Apple. Shares of Hyundai surged 19% after Korean media initially reported on talks with the U.S. company, only slightly paring their gains after the statement confirming discussions was revised.

By naming Apple initially, Hyundai risks the ire of the technology giant known for its secretiveness when it comes to new products and partnerships. With development work still at an early stage, Apple will take at least half a decade to launch an autonomous electric vehicle, people with knowledge of the efforts have told Bloomberg News. That suggests the company is in no hurry to decide on potential auto-industry partners.

Hyundai’s stock jump in Seoul was the biggest since 1988. A cable TV unit of Korea Economic Daily first reported the discussions with Apple, saying Hyundai completed internal talks on the project and is awaiting approval from the chairman.