12.9-inch mini-LED iPad Pro said to launch in first quarter of 2021

In late September, noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has previously written that Apple is prepping at least six iPad and Mac products with mini-LED displays for launch by the end of 2021, but in mid-September he reported that the initial batch of mini-LED displays arriving through the end of 2020 will be for an iPad Pro.

The first mini-LED product looks to be Apple’s flagship 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌, which Kuo says will launch in the first quarter of 2021.

Siu Han and Adam Hwang for DigiTimes:

GIS approved investments of NT$2.198 billion (US$76.3 million) and NT$1.421 billion proposed by its subsidiary in Chengdu, China in August and November 2020 respectively, with the funds to focus on expanding production capacity for integrated touch modules used in tablets, the sources said. The subsidiary will invest another NT$753 million to improve production line automation. The subsidiary currently produces integrated touch modules for iPads and MacBooks, the sources said. Besides iPhones, GIS will produce integrated touch modules for miniLED-backlit panels of 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ to be launched in first-quarter 2021, the sources noted.

MacDailyNews Note: Back in December 2019, DigiTimes reported that Taiwan-based supply chain makers including Epistar, General Interface Solution (GIS), Taiwan Surface Mounting Technology (TSMT), Zhen Ding Technology and Flexium Interconnect were poised to receive orders for components to be used in a 12.9-inch mini-LED iPad Pro that Apple was said to launch in calendar third-quarter 2020.

Earlier in December 2019, Ming-Chi Kuo reiterated that Apple was planning four to six products with mini-LED displays over the next two to three years, including a high-end 12.9-inch iPad Pro for Q320.

