Samuel L. Jackson to star in Apple TV+ series ‘The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey’

Samuel L. Jackson is set to star in the Apple Original limited series “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” exclusively on Apple TV+.
The six-episode series is based on the novel of the same name by Walter Mosley, who will adapt the book for the screen.
Jackson stars as the titular Ptolemy Grey, a 91 year old man forgotten by his family, by his friends, by even himself. On the brink of sinking even deeper into a lonely dementia, Ptolemy experiences a seismic shift when he’s given the tremendous opportunity to briefly regain his memories, and uses this precious and fleeting lucidity to solve his nephew’s death and come to terms with his past.
Jackson and Mosley will both executive produce the series, along with David Levine and Eli Selden of Anonymous Content and Diane Houslin. Apple Studios will produce.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple TV+ continues to amass interesting projects with top name talent! This is the second go-round with Apple TV+ for Samuel L. Jackson following the critically-acclaimed film The Banker.
