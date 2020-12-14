Six-year-old spends $16,000 on iPad game purchases

Six-year-old George Johnson secretly racked up more than $16,000 in Apple iPad game purchases from within his favorite video game, Sonic Forces — leaving his mom with a shocking credit card bill.
Doree Lewak for The New York Post:
While working from home during the pandemic, Wilton., Conn., real estate broker Jessica Johnson, 41, didn’t realize the younger of her two sons had gone on a shopping spree on her iPad. Over the month of July, George bought add-on boosters — starting with $1.99 red rings and moving up to $99.99 gold rings — that allowed him to access new characters and more speed, spending hundreds of bucks at a time.
When Jessica discovered Apple and PayPal were withdrawing hefty sums — $562 here, $601 there — from her Chase account, she assumed it was a mistake or fraud and called the bank, confused by the unitemized charges… Still clueless that it was George’s doing, Jessica filed a fraud claim in July when her bill reached $16,293.10 — but it wasn’t until October that she was told by Chase that the charges were indeed hers and she needed to contact Apple.
She realized it was George only when she reached out to Apple and was walked through a “buried running list of all the charges. You wouldn’t know how to [find] it without someone directing you,” Jessica said. When she saw the Sonic icon, she knew it was George.
“[Apple] said, ‘Tough.’ They told me that, because I didn’t call within 60 days of the charges, that they can’t do anything,” said Jessica. “The reason I didn’t call within 60 days is because Chase told me it was likely fraud — that PayPal and Apple.com are top fraud charges.”
She admitted she hadn’t put preventive settings on her account, because she didn’t know about them.
MacDailyNews Take: Oops! Now there’s an expensive lesson in parental responsibility.
Obviously, you should use parental controls on your child’s iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch. With Content & Privacy Restrictions in Screen Time, you can block or limit specific apps and features on your child’s device, including iPad game purchases. And restrict the settings on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch for explicit content, purchases and downloads, and privacy.
To prevent iTunes & App Store purchases or downloads:
- Go to Settings and tap Screen Time.
- Tap Content & Privacy Restrictions. If asked, enter your passcode.
- Tap iTunes & App Store Purchases.
- Choose a setting and set to Don’t Allow.
You can also change your password settings for additional purchases from the iTunes & App Store or Book Store. Follow steps 1-3, then choose Always Require or Don’t Require.
More info about how to set various parental controls on your child’s iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch here.
I can go both ways… agreeing with the MDN take. But the other side is predatory d-bag behavior by app developers and in-app purchases.
……jeez Apple…, with 400 billion in the bank…, I think 🤔 you can shave off 16 small for the kid…., is the game any good 😌 sonic I don’t know…☝️🌿🦜
I think George’s future is working for the Fed, or at least somewhere in the govt. He can rack up massive bills that someone else will pay for. He can pretend it’s Sonic Forces for big boys.
Awww, the little scamp had some fun
How exactly? Whenever you buy, it requires passcode or touch/Face ID to confirm and should notify her iPhone of the charges once it happens. Clearly, she hasn’t implemented any features. Amazing
Never have liked in game/app charges or subscriptions, charge a fair price up front and let that be the end.
Clean it up Apple or the nanny state will do it for you.
Welcome to the “American” mentality.. Games are most important. Gaming the most useless thing ever.