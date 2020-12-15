Apple plans huge 30% iPhone production surge for 1H21

Apple plans to produce up to 96 million iPhones for the first half of 2021, a significant 30% year-on-year iPhone production surge, after demand for its first-ever 5G handsets bloomed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Nikkei Asia reports.

Lauly Li and Cheng Ting-Fang for Nikkei:

The Cupertino-based tech giant has asked suppliers to build some 95 million to 96 million iPhones, including the latest iPhone 12 range and the older iPhone 11 and iPhone SE, multiple people familiar with the matter told Nikkei Asia — though industrywide shortages of key components could threaten that target.

The tentative full-year forecast that Apple shared with its suppliers suggests it plans to build up to 230 million iPhones in 2021, including both old and new models, the people said. This would mark a 20% rise from 2019… “The planned production for the next quarter and the following quarter have been decided and the outlook is quite bright,” an executive at a key Apple supplier told Nikkei. “The iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max are especially stronger than we estimated, while the demand for iPhone 12 is in line with the forecast, but iPhone 12 mini is a bit sluggish,” the person added.