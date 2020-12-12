Ming-Chi Kuo: Apple A15-powered ‘iPhone 13’ to launch on regular schedule in 2021

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo today forecast that mass production of Apple’s next-generation “iPhone 13” models with a new A15 chip will revert back to Apple’s usual schedule after having been delayed this year due to the COVID-19 lockdowns.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

Kuo also dismissed concerns that Apple supplier TSMC’s capacity utilization rate for A14 chips is set to drop from 100% to 80% in the first quarter of 2021, noting that this is largely due to seasonality factors. The analyst said iPhone demand remains strong, particularly for iPhone 12 Pro models, which have faced some camera-related component shortages contributing to extended shipping estimates on Apple.com.

With mass production of iPhone 13 models expected to follow a more typical schedule next year, it is certainly possible that the devices could be unveiled in September again as usual.