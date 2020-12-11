Apple CFO Luca Maestri, Jony Ive mentioned as possible Ferrari CEO candidates

Just as Italian luxury carmaker Ferrari is rolling out new hybrid models and getting ready for its first ever SUV, the company is facing a fresh challenge of finding a new CEO of the same standing as Louis Camilleri on Friday.

Reuters:

Chief Executive Officer Louis Camilleri, 65, retired with immediate effect citing personal reasons late on Thursday, after being in the role for nearly two and a half years.

Chairman John Elkann, the scion of Italy’s Agnelli family, will lead the company on an interim basis while a permanent successor is found.

It was not long before names of possible candidates emerged.

A spokesman for F1 dismissed rumors that the former head of Ferrari’s racing team and ex-Lamborghini chief Stefano Domenicali could take Camilleri’s role, saying he was looking forward to starting his new job as F1 CEO on Jan. 1 as planned. A source close to former Vodafone CEO Vittorio Colao also said media reports about him as a candidate for Ferrari’s top job were groundless.

Besides Domenicali and Colao, Italian media cited other names including Apple CFO Luca Maestri and Apple former Chief Design Officer Jonathan Paul Ive as possible candidates.

Like Camilleri, who had years of experience in the tobacco and food industries before taking the helm at Ferrari, a new CEO need not necessarily be an automotive expert.