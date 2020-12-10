Disney+ hits 86.8 million subscribers, boosted by Baby Yoda

Walt Disney Co. today presented to investors and reported its Disney+ streaming service now has 86.8 million subscribers, boosted by Baby Yoda from the service’s “The Mandalorian” series. Disney+ has added some 13 million new subscribers since October, surpassing the company’s earlier projections.

Apple earlier this month named Disney+ the “Apple TV App of the Year.”

Reuters:

Disney is aiming to attract new subscribers to Disney+, the Netflix Inc competitor it launched a year ago, and the company’s other streaming outlets. Netflix, which pioneered streaming in 2007, had 195 million paying subscribers at the end of October. In addition to Disney+, the company offers Hulu and ESPN+, and next year will offer a streaming platform overseas under the Star brand. In April 2019, the company had forecast that Disney+ would attract between 60 million and 90 million customers around the world by fiscal 2024. Last month, the company said it had already hit 74 million as of early October. Disney+ has been boosted by the popularity of “The Mandalorian” TV series, a “Star Wars” spinoff featuring the character popularly known as Baby Yoda.

MacDailyNews Take: Disney has learned an important lesson: Never underestimate Baby Yoda.