Watch: New Apple ad features ‘Ted Lasso’ and more Apple TV+ Originals

Apple has debuted a new ad that spotlights Apple Originals. Watch For All Mankind, Servant, The Morning Show, Ted Lasso, Defending Jacob, Greyhound and all Apple Originals exclusively on Apple TV+.

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung, LG, Sony and VIZIO smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices, PlayStation and Xbox consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy one year of Apple TV+ for free. This special offer is good for three months after the first activation of the eligible device.

MacDailyNews Take: Anyone who says there’s nothing good on Apple TV+ has never watched anything on Apple TV+.

Start with Ted Lasso, you can’t go wrong starting there.

See the full list of what’s on Apple TV+ via Reelgood.com here.