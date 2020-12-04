Apple is building a content powerhouse with Apple TV+

Since the initial launch of Apple TV+ a year ago, Apple has amassed an impressive lineup of original programming. It’s obvious that the company has decided to focus on the usual: Quality over quantity. But, over time the quantity of quality content will build Apple TV+ into a content powerhouse.
John Ballard for The Motley Fool:
At the unveiling in March 2019, Apple pitched its video-streaming service as the destination for the highest-quality originals. Dozens of the biggest names in the entertainment business were highlighted as partners to make original content for the new service, including Steven Spielberg, Bill Murray, Spike Lee, Ron Howard, and J.J. Abrams, among other film heavyweights.
Over the last year, Apple has launched 47 originals spanning comedy, drama, action, documentaries, and shows for kids, and some of these films and shows are already drawing high praise from the cognoscenti. Earlier this year, Apple originals received a grand total of 18 Primetime Emmy Award nominations — a record for the most nominations of any streaming service within the first year of launch.
Apple TV+ has an important role to play in growing the value of Apple’s services business. Evercore ISI analyst Amit Daryanani believes all Apple services, including News+, Arcade, and the App Store, could bring in more than $100 billion per year in revenue by fiscal 2024. Based on Daryanani’s estimates, that would account for 30% of Apple’s annual revenue and 45% of gross profit in the next four years. That would move the needle.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple TV+ won’t be free for a year to buyers of new Apple devices nor will it cost $4.99/year forever. Take advantage of the free/low Apple TV+ cost now to enjoy some of the best content available anywhere!
Those who can wrap their heads around Apple’s massive cash mountain and the company’s unparalleled ability to generate cash can clearly see who the winner will be. The most talented producers, writers, directors, editors, actors, etc. are attracted to exactly what Apple has and makes in vast abundance: Cash. The king. Like bears to honey, it’s happening already. — MacDailyNews, January 3, 2018
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]
4 Comments
“Tehran” the 8-part series only on Apple TV+ is by far the best show on TV in the past ten or fifteen years. And season two has just been announced. If you haven’t seen it, I highly recommend it.
They still don’t have that one great show everybody wants to watch. Where’s their Sopranos? Their Breaking Bad? Their Game of Thrones? Their Walking Dead? They have some decent stuff and that’s about it.
In fact with Tim Cook reportedly micromanaging the content choices so nothing is too graphic, the groundbreaking shows I mentioned couldn’t have been created for Apple TV+. Imagine having a streaming service where The Wire or Better Call Saul aren’t welcomed. Without the edgy stuff, they will always be disadvantaged.
Yeah, it’s hard to watch AppleTV become like the Lifetime Movie Channel or the Christian Channel, but that’s how it goes. Apple will just have to get some great documentaries. I wish Apple had So. Korean and Japanese serial dramas, but I’ll just go to Viki or Netflix for that content. Tim Cook shouldn’t be in charge of programming, but Apple wants to keep a squeaky clean image for AppleTV. Too bad. I still think AppleTV can become successful, but not to the degree of success Netflix has. But who knows, maybe AppleTV will change over time and allow more graphic movies or TV shows. One can only hope.
I am so over those Hollywood clusterf**ks that it does not matter if Apple’s streaming service is free for a year with purchase of a certain new Apple device, or paying $4.99 a month or quality over quantity or quantity and quality, etc. because I am over with the entertainment industry as a whole – movies/tv, sports, musicians/singers! The one thing Coronavirus taught a lot of people is there are other things out there and this garbage does not necessarily have to be a part of your existence and you can survive without them. Live life by participating and not sitting on your ass watching others! The above entertainment industries are not needed. I am not here to ask others to boycott. If you enjoy partaking in such activities, the more power to you. I am not here as part of the Cancel Culture. Those industries filled with over hyped, over rated, and overpaid people with their arrogance and elitism caused me to hit the cancel button, long ago, without any hesitation.