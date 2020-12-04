Apple is building a content powerhouse with Apple TV+

Since the initial launch of Apple TV+ a year ago, Apple has amassed an impressive lineup of original programming. It’s obvious that the company has decided to focus on the usual: Quality over quantity. But, over time the quantity of quality content will build Apple TV+ into a content powerhouse.

John Ballard for The Motley Fool:

At the unveiling in March 2019, Apple pitched its video-streaming service as the destination for the highest-quality originals. Dozens of the biggest names in the entertainment business were highlighted as partners to make original content for the new service, including Steven Spielberg, Bill Murray, Spike Lee, Ron Howard, and J.J. Abrams, among other film heavyweights. Over the last year, Apple has launched 47 originals spanning comedy, drama, action, documentaries, and shows for kids, and some of these films and shows are already drawing high praise from the cognoscenti. Earlier this year, Apple originals received a grand total of 18 Primetime Emmy Award nominations — a record for the most nominations of any streaming service within the first year of launch. Apple TV+ has an important role to play in growing the value of Apple’s services business. Evercore ISI analyst Amit Daryanani believes all Apple services, including News+, Arcade, and the App Store, could bring in more than $100 billion per year in revenue by fiscal 2024. Based on Daryanani’s estimates, that would account for 30% of Apple’s annual revenue and 45% of gross profit in the next four years. That would move the needle.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple TV+ won’t be free for a year to buyers of new Apple devices nor will it cost $4.99/year forever. Take advantage of the free/low Apple TV+ cost now to enjoy some of the best content available anywhere!

Those who can wrap their heads around Apple’s massive cash mountain and the company’s unparalleled ability to generate cash can clearly see who the winner will be. The most talented producers, writers, directors, editors, actors, etc. are attracted to exactly what Apple has and makes in vast abundance: Cash. The king. Like bears to honey, it’s happening already. — MacDailyNews, January 3, 2018

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]