Scam Alert: FTC warns of fake calls from Apple and Amazon support

Scam alert: Scammers are once again calling people and using the names of two companies everyone knows, Apple and Amazon, in a brazen attempt to rip people off, the U.S. FTC warns while offering details of what you need to know about these calls.

Alvaro Puig for the U.S. Federal Trade Commission:

In one version of the scam, you get a call and a recorded message that says it’s Amazon. The message says there’s something wrong with your account. It could be a suspicious purchase, a lost package, or an order they can’t fulfill.

In another twist on the scam, you get a recorded message that says there’s been suspicious activity in your Apple iCloud account. In fact, they say your account may have been breached.

In both scenarios, the scammers say you can conveniently press 1 to speak with someone (how nice of them!). Or they give you a phone number to call. Don’t do either. It’s a scam. They’re trying to steal your personal information, like your account password or your credit card number.

If you get an unexpected call or message about a problem with any of your accounts, hang up.

• Do not press 1 to speak with customer support

• Do not call a phone number they gave you

• Do not give out your personal information

If you think there may actually be a problem with one of your accounts, contact the company using a phone number or website you know is real.