Argument leads to shooting at Apple Store in Atlanta’s Lenox Square Mall

An argument resulted in a person being shot inside Lenox Mall at the Apple Store on Friday afternoon, Atlanta police say.

FOX 5 Atlanta:

The shooting was reported around 3:03 p.m. at the Apple store inside the mall. Officers confirmed to FOX 5 that a male was found with a gunshot wound to his rear. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators say the victim was involved in an argument with a group of male suspects. One of the suspects shot the victim, then took off in what appeared to be a Blue Chrysler Pacifica with Georgia tag: CML8659.

Authorities detained one suspect. That person was being interviewed by investigators.

This is the third violent incident to happen at Lenox Square in the last two months and the fourth shooting to take place in or around the mall in the last year.