Apple seeks to keep competitive secrets from Google in-house lawyers

In a filing Friday in federal court in Washington, Apple said confidential competitive secrets it provided to the U.S. Justice Department for the government’s antitrust probe of Google should not be shared with the search giant’s in-house lawyers because they’re “competitively sensitive.”

David McLaughlin for Bloomberg News:

Apple said it gave the Justice Department “competitively sensitive material” about its negotiations with Alphabet Inc.’s Google and that allowing lawyers inside Google to see the information would result in “material harm” to Apple. Apple said in the filing it doesn’t oppose Google’s outside lawyers seeing the material but disclosure to Google’s in-house lawyers “would directly implicate future business dealings between Apple and Google, provide Google with a substantial advantage over Apple in negotiations, and potentially disadvantage competitor search engines that negotiate with Apple.”

MacDailyNews Take: Apple should kill the default search deal with Google, not because there’s anything illegal with the deal – there isn’t – but it would help induce meaningful competition back into the online search market. In fact, Apple should kill the Google deal and introduce their own search engine. No defaults:, let Apple product users choose their default search engine during set up and make it even easier to change it at will.

Why does Google pay Apple billions of dollars annually to be Safari’s default search engine? Because Apple has the best customers in the world and Google’s Android doesn’t. Google needs access to discerning people with means because they simply don’t have it with the great unwashed who settle for IP- and privacy-trampling iPhone knockoffs. — MacDailyNews, February 12, 2019

