Universal Electronics launches Apple TV remote control for cable, satellite operators

Universal Electronics, Inc. (UEI) is introducing a remote control for Apple TV specifically developed and designed to meet the needs of cable, satellite, IPTV and other Multichannel Video Program Distributors (MVPDs). Available starting next year, this new remote offers controls to specifically enhance the live TV experience with Apple TV 4K available through MVPDs, including instant Electronic Programming Guide (EPG) access and channel buttons.

“We’re excited that customers worldwide will soon be able to enjoy this new remote, designed specifically for the growing number of MVPDs offering Apple TV 4K to their subscribers,” said Paul Arling, CEO, Universal Electronics, in a statement. “This remote offers convenient features to quickly access the EPG or channel surf live programming available through the MVPD’s app on Apple TV 4K.”

UEI’s new remote combines Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) connectivity together with Infrared to provide universal control. Designed with consumers in mind, the new remote packs a range of innovative features and benefits to enhance today’s TV viewing experience.

In addition to integrating with, and optimizing, MVPD offerings, the new Apple TV accessory features:

• Advanced Search & Control: Customers can ask Siri to find and access content across live TV and streaming apps*

• Enhanced Controls for Live TV: Dedicated program guide and channel keys provide easy and instant access to key live TV viewing functions

• Whole Entertainment System Control: Modeless support and universal control of Apple TV, as well as televisions and audio devices from any brand or manufacturer

• Reliable and Secure Communication: Integrated design with UE878, UEI’s reliable and highly integrated BLE chipset optimized for voice control, and Apple’s MFi authentication chip for secure connectivity with Apple TV

• Premium Fit and Feel: Elegant and ergonomic form factor with hard-capped keys on metal domes for enhanced tactile feedback

• Automated Backlit Keys: Accelerometer and ambient light sensor to automatically backlight keys in low light environments when the remote is picked up or moved

• MVPD Branding: Service providers can add their own company brand on the remote

MVPDs that offer Apple TV 4K can begin placing orders for this remote in late December. MVPDs will be able to introduce the new remote together with Apple TV 4K subject to their individual roll-out plans.

MacDailyNews Take: Here’s an idea: Make more units and offer them for sale to the general public. They – and we – would beat a path to your door! The need for a better physical remote control for Apple TV is huge and this device, from the looks of it, solves many of the issues with Apple’s rather horrendous (as exemplified by the need for a remote to replace the one in the Apple TV box for cable, satellite, etc. operators) Apple TV Siri Remote.