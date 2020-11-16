Forbes reviews iPhone 12 Pro Max: ‘The best phone Apple has made, by a country mile’

iPhone 12 Pro Max pushes the boundaries of innovation for users who want the most out of iPhone. The Super Retina XDR display increases to an expansive 6.7 inches while keeping a nearly identical size to iPhone 11 Pro Max, for the largest display ever on an iPhone and the highest resolution with nearly 3.5 million pixels. iPhone 12 Pro Max has a new, sophisticated flat-edge design that features a gorgeous surgical-grade stainless steel band paired with a precision-milled matte glass back and is available in four stunning finishes — graphite, silver, gold, and pacific blue. iPhone 12 Pro Max comes with an industry-leading IP68 rating to withstand water submersion up to 6 meters for up to 30 minutes and features the new Ceramic Shield front cover, with a 4x increase in drop performance, which provides the biggest jump in durability ever on iPhone.

Featuring the best camera system ever shipped in an iPhone, the all-new iPhone 12 Pro Max boasts an Ultra Wide camera with a 120-degree field of view and a 65 mm focal length Telephoto camera that increases the total optical zoom range from 4x to 5x. The new Wide camera introduces sensor-shift OIS, a first for smartphones, for even better image stabilization, and with a faster ƒ/1.6 aperture, 47 percent larger sensor, and bigger 1.7μm pixels, enables an 87 percent increase in low-light performance for photos and videos, the biggest gain ever for iPhone. When combined with A14 Bionic, iPhone 12 Pro Max brings to life impressive computational photography features like Night mode, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 3, HDR video capture with Dolby Vision, and the all-new Apple ProRAW for creative control over color, detail, and dynamic range. And a new LiDAR Scanner delivers 6x faster autofocus in low light, unlocks Night mode portraits, and brings more realistic augmented reality (AR) experiences.

David Phelan for Forbes:

For this iPhone 12 Pro Max review, I’ve been using the phone for well over a week, judging the look, checking the feel, challenging the performance and using the cameras in various situations… The largest-ever screen on an iPhone, 6.7in, looks absolutely spectacular. Every time I turn it on, it slightly takes my breath away… The 5G connection can cane a battery, and watching video on a screen this big and detailed is similarly demanding. However, the iPhone 12 Pro Max has unbelievably good battery life, well over a full day despite the demands made on it. In fact, on days when I’ve been using it consistently but not heavily, I’ve found I still had well over 60% left at the end of the day. It’s truly impressive… The iPhone 12 Pro Max is the best phone Apple has made, by a country mile. The stunning display, beautiful design, quicksilver performance and knockout cameras add up to something special… if you like the idea of something so big it’s like a tablet, but feels like a phone, if you want the best cameras Apple has made, and if you need great battery life and fast performance, then look no further.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro Max is “the best phone Apple has made, by a country mile” pretty much says it all. And it’s very, very true. Yes, every Apple flagship iPhone is “the best phone Apple has made,” but iPhone 12 Pro Max is a more significant leap than most others.

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]