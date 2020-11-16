Apple’s M1 GPU destroys GeForce GTX 1050 Ti in new graphics benchmark

A new GFXBench 5.0 submission for Apple’s M1 GPU exhibits its dominance over standalone graphics cards such as the GeForce GTX 1050 Ti and Radeon RX 560.

Zhiye Liu for Tom’s Hardware:

The M1 might be one of the most intriguing processor launches in the last couple of years. Built on the 5nm process node, the unified, Arm-based SoC (system-on-a-chip) brings together four Firestorm performance cores, four Icestorm efficiency cores, and an octa-core GPU in a single package.

Much of the M1’s GPU design continues to remain a mystery to us. So far, we know it features eight cores, which amounts to 128 execution units (EUs).

If you’re looking for a point of reference, the M1 ties the Radeon RX 560 (2.6 TFLOPS), and it’s just a few TFLOPS away from catching the GeForce GTX 1650 (2.9 TFLOPS).

Admittedly, the two discrete gaming graphics cards are pretty old by today’s standards, but that shouldn’t overshadow the fact that M1’s integrated graphics outperformed both 75W desktop graphics cards, but within a pretty tight TDP [Thermal Design Power] range of its own.