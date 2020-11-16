Apple’s M1 GPU destroys GeForce GTX 1050 Ti in new graphics benchmark

A new GFXBench 5.0 submission for Apple’s M1 GPU exhibits its dominance over standalone graphics cards such as the GeForce GTX 1050 Ti and Radeon RX 560.
The M1 might be one of the most intriguing processor launches in the last couple of years. Built on the 5nm process node, the unified, Arm-based SoC (system-on-a-chip) brings together four Firestorm performance cores, four Icestorm efficiency cores, and an octa-core GPU in a single package.
Much of the M1’s GPU design continues to remain a mystery to us. So far, we know it features eight cores, which amounts to 128 execution units (EUs).
If you’re looking for a point of reference, the M1 ties the Radeon RX 560 (2.6 TFLOPS), and it’s just a few TFLOPS away from catching the GeForce GTX 1650 (2.9 TFLOPS).
Admittedly, the two discrete gaming graphics cards are pretty old by today’s standards, but that shouldn’t overshadow the fact that M1’s integrated graphics outperformed both 75W desktop graphics cards, but within a pretty tight TDP [Thermal Design Power] range of its own.
MacDailyNews Take: These benchmark results are hardly surprising as Apple’s M1 delivers up to 3.5x faster CPU performance, up to 6x faster GPU performance, and up to 15x faster machine learning, all while enabling battery life up to 2x longer than previous-generation Macs. Apple’s M1 GPU features up to eight powerful cores capable of running nearly 25,000 threads simultaneously, offering everything from smooth playback of multiple 4K video streams to rendering complex 3D scenes. With 2.6 teraflops of throughput, M1 has the world’s fastest integrated graphics in a personal computer.
That’s about 1/8 to 1/6 as powerful as the GPUs it’s being compared to according to that same site: https://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/gpu-hierarchy,4388.html
350 watts ouch! Apple will never release that hot unless it is a Mac Pro tower….
It’s worth remembering that Apple invested heavily in TSMC in order that they would be able to make Apple’s chips. Prior to that, Apple used to get a Samsung to fabricate Apple’s chips. Just imagine how much money Samsung could have made by staying on board with Apple instead of proving to be an unreliable partner. TSMC is now a cutting edge chip fab company, leaving other companies in the dust. They only reached where they are now because Apple embraced them in what was at the time often portrayed as an act of desperation.
I can’t tell you how excited I am at the thought of upgrading my 2019 16″ to Apple chips. For over twenty years I’ve dreamed of a laptop with TRUE all day battery life. It SHOCKS me that I am getting what I have waited so long for PLUS more CPU and Graphics. I was more than willing to take hits on both. HUGE jump in productivity.
Are there benchmarks yet reviewing M1 performance versus the current MBP 2.3 i7 with 32gb of RAM? Wondering which to order.