Hasan Minhaj joins Apple TV+’s ‘The Morning Show’ for Season 2

Hasan Minhaj has signed for a major recurring role on the second season of Apple TV+’s “The Morning Show.” Minhaj will play the character Eric, a charismatic, rising star who joins The Morning Show broadcast team.

“The Morning Show” explores the cutthroat world of morning news and the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning. Told through the lens of two complicated women working to navigate the minefield of high-octane jobs while facing crises in both their personal and professional lives, “The Morning Show” is an unapologetically candid drama that looks at the power dynamics between women and men, and women and women, in the workplace.

Nellie Andreeva for Deadline:

This marks the highest-profile acting gig to date and first foray into drama for writer-comedian Minhaj, best known for his Peabody-winning Netflix show Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, his standup special for the streamer, Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King, and his stint as a correspondent on The Daily Show. The Morning Show, executive produced by and starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, and produced by Media Res, restarted production on its second season last month following a pandemic-related production hiatus. Minhaj joins returning stars including Aniston, Witherspoon, Steve Carell, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Bel Powley, Karen Pittman and Desean Terry as well as new series regulars Greta Lee and Ruairi O’Connor.

MacDailyNews Take: The first season certainly exceeded many viewers’ expectations and we’ve been looking forward to Season 2 ever since the end of the first season.