Apple releases iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2

Apple today released iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2, the second major updates to the iOS and iPadOS 14 operating system.

iOS 14.2 includes the following improvements for your iPhone:

– Over 100 new emoji, including animals, food, faces, household objects, musical instruments, gender-inclusive emoji, and more

– Eight new wallpapers in both light and dark mode versions

– Magnifier can detect people nearby, and report their distance using the LiDAR sensor included in iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max

– Support for iPhone 12 Leather Sleeve with MagSafe

– Optimized battery charging for AirPods to slow the rate of battery aging by reducing the time your AirPods spends fully charged

– Headphone audio level notifications to alert you when audio level could impact your hearing

– New AirPlay controls to stream entertainment throughout your home

– Intercom support with HomePod and HomePod mini using iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, and CarPlay

– Ability to connect HomePod to Apple TV 4K for stereo, surround sound, and Dolby Atmos audio

– Option to provide statistics about Exposure Notifications, without identifying you, to participating Public Health Authorities

This release also fixes the following issues:

– Apps could be out of order on the Home Screen dock

– Camera viewfinder may appear black when launched

– The keyboard on the Lock Screen could miss touches when trying to enter the passcode

– Reminders could default to times in the past

– Photos widget may not display content

– Weather widget could display the high temperature in Celsius when set to Fahrenheit

– Next-hour precipitation chart description in Weather could incorrectly indicate when precipitation stops

– Voice Memos recordings are interrupted by incoming calls

– The screen could be black during Netflix video playback

– Apple Cash could fail to send or receive money when asked via Siri

– Apple Watch app may unexpectedly close when opened

– Workout GPS routes or Health data are prevented from syncing between Apple Watch and iPhone for some users

– Audio is incorrectly labeled as “Not Playing” in the CarPlay Dashboard

– Devices could be prevented from charging wirelessly

– Exposure Notifications is disabled when restoring iPhone from iCloud Backup or transferring data to a new iPhone using iPhone Migration

iPadOS 14.2 includes the following improvements for your iPad:

– Magnifier can detect people nearby, and report their distance using the LiDAR sensor included in iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation) and iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation)

– Scene Detection in Camera uses intelligent image recognition to identify objects within a scene and automatically improves the photo on iPad Air (4th generation)

– Auto FPS in Camera automatically reduces the frame rate when recording video to improve low light capture and to optimize file size on iPad Air (4th generation)

This release also fixes the following issues:

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website:

https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

MacDailyNews Take: They’re both exceedingly snappy!