COVID-19 lockdown again closes several Apple Retail Stores in Italy

Just ahead of Apple’s iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max launch, new COVID-19 lockdown measures in Italy have forced Apple to close several of its retail stores throughout the country.
Four regions in Italy — Lombardy, Piedmont, Valle d’Aosta, and Calabria — are marked as “red zones” under Italy’s new COVID-19 guidance. Non-essential stores must close and travel between regions is restricted. The new measures are expected to stay in place until December 3. 7 of Apple’s 16 stores in Italy are located between Lombardy and Piedmont.
MacDailyNews Note: The Apple Retail Stores in Italy that are closed due to the country’s COVID-19 lockdown as of November 6th through at least December 3rd are:
• Apple Carosello
• Apple Fiordaliso
• Apple il Leone
• Apple Le Gru
• Apple Oriocenter
• Apple Piazza Liberty
• Apple Via Roma
