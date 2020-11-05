Apple releases 14.2 software for HomePod with new Siri, Intercom, and home theater features

Apple today released new 14.2 software for the HomePod, which includes support for new Siri and Intercom features.

A new Intercom feature offers a quick and easy way for family members to connect with each other at home. One person can send an Intercom message from one HomePod to another — whether in a different room, a specific zone, or multiple rooms throughout the home — and their voice will automatically play on the designated HomePod speaker. Intercom works with iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, and CarPlay, so everyone in the household can get Intercom notifications and send Intercom messages from the backyard or on their way home.

• Ask ‌Siri‌ “What’s my update?” to hear a personal snapshot of your day that includes the news, weather, traffic, reminders, and calendar appointments.

• Intercom using ‌iPhone‌, ‌iPad‌, Apple Watch, ‌AirPods‌, and ‌CarPlay‌.

• Connect ‌HomePod‌ to ‌Apple TV‌ 4K and enjoy stereo, surround sound, and Dolby Atmos audio. Add a second ‌HomePod‌ for a more immersive soundstage.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

Intercom now supports iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, and CarPlay, and the full-size ‌HomePod‌ can be connected to an Apple TV 4K for immersive sound. ‌‌‌HomePod‌‌‌‌ software is installed automatically on the ‌‌‌‌HomePod‌‌‌‌, but the ‌‌‌‌HomePod‌‌‌‌ can also be manually updated by following the instructions in our ‌‌HomePod‌‌ update how to.

MacDailyNews Take: The new 14.2 HomePod software installed without a hitch. Intercom is a cool new feature – give it a try!