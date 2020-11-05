Apple releases watchOS 7.1

Apple today released watchOS 7.1 which contains new features, improvements, and bug fixes.

watchOS 7 brings new personalization, health, and fitness features to Apple Watch this fall.
watchOS 7.1:

• Adds the ability to be notified when your headphone audio level could impact your hearing
• Adds support for the ECG app on Apple Watch Series 4 or later in the Republic of Korea and Russia
• Adds support for irregular heart rhythm notifications in the Republic of Korea and Russia
• Resolves an issue that prevented some users from unlocking a Mac with Apple Watch
• Fixes an issue where the screen may be dark on wrist raise for some Apple Watch Series 6 owners.

MacDailyNews Take: No issues here!

