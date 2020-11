Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 mini, and HomePod mini available to order Friday

Starting Friday, November 6, at 5 a.m. PST, iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini will be available to customers for pre-order on apple.com, the Apple Store app, and through Apple Authorized Resellers and select carriers.

With both models offering the most 5G bands on any smartphone, iPhone 12 Pro Max features the most advanced pro camera system and the largest display ever on an iPhone, while iPhone 12 mini is the smallest, thinnest, and lightest 5G smartphone in the world with an edge-to-edge display, packing the advanced technology of iPhone 12 into a delightfully compact size. iPhone 12 models also introduce MagSafe, offering wireless charging and an all-new ecosystem of accessories that easily attach to iPhone. Starting tomorrow, customers can also place online orders for HomePod mini, the newest addition to the HomePod family. HomePod mini is a powerful smart speaker that delivers an immersive 360-degree audio experience, the intelligence of Siri, and smart home capabilities — all at the great price of $99.

iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini will be available in stores and arriving to customers beginning Friday, November 13, and HomePod mini will be available beginning Monday, November 16.

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 12 Pro Max pushes the boundaries of innovation for users who want the most out of iPhone. The Super Retina XDR display increases to an expansive 6.7 inches while keeping a nearly identical size to iPhone 11 Pro Max, for the largest display ever on an iPhone and the highest resolution with nearly 3.5 million pixels. iPhone 12 Pro Max has a new, sophisticated flat-edge design that features a gorgeous surgical-grade stainless steel band paired with a precision-milled matte glass back and is available in four stunning finishes — graphite, silver, gold, and pacific blue. iPhone 12 Pro Max comes with an industry-leading IP68 rating to withstand water submersion up to 6 meters for up to 30 minutes and features the new Ceramic Shield front cover, with a 4x increase in drop performance,4 which provides the biggest jump in durability ever on iPhone.

Featuring the best camera system ever shipped in an iPhone, the all-new iPhone 12 Pro Max boasts an Ultra Wide camera with a 120-degree field of view and a 65 mm focal length Telephoto camera that increases the total optical zoom range from 4x to 5x. The new Wide camera introduces sensor-shift OIS, a first for smartphones, for even better image stabilization, and with a faster ƒ/1.6 aperture, 47 percent larger sensor, and bigger 1.7μm pixels, enables an 87 percent increase in low-light performance for photos and videos, the biggest gain ever for iPhone. When combined with A14 Bionic, iPhone 12 Pro Max brings to life impressive computational photography features like Night mode, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 3, HDR video capture with Dolby Vision, and the all-new Apple ProRAW for creative control over color, detail, and dynamic range. And a new LiDAR Scanner delivers 6x faster autofocus in low light, unlocks Night mode portraits, and brings more realistic augmented reality (AR) experiences.

iPhone 12 mini

The smallest, thinnest, and lightest 5G smartphone in the world, the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini introduces a beautiful new design packed with innovative new capabilities. Available in five stunning finishes — blue, green, black, white, and (PRODUCT)RED — iPhone 12 mini fits all the technology of iPhone 12 into a delightfully compact size while still delivering an impressively large and immersive edge-to-edge Super Retina XDR display. iPhone 12 mini also features the new Ceramic Shield front cover, tougher than any smartphone glass ever made, and offers industry-leading IP68 water resistance.

iPhone 12 mini features a powerful new dual-camera system with an expansive Ultra Wide camera and the new seven-element lens Wide camera with an ƒ/1.6 aperture, the fastest ever on an iPhone, for a 27 percent improvement in low-light photos and videos. A14 Bionic, the fastest chip in a smartphone, enables meaningful new computational photography features on iPhone 12 mini, including Smart HDR 3, Night mode and Deep Fusion on all cameras, and more, while delivering great battery life. Offering the highest quality video in a smartphone, iPhone 12 mini also supports HDR video capture with Dolby Vision at 4K up to 30 fps.

HomePod mini

At just 3.3 inches tall, HomePod mini is packed with innovative technologies and advanced software to deliver an incredibly rich and detailed acoustic experience. HomePod mini is designed to work with Apple Music, podcasts, radio stations, and, in the coming months, additional popular music services. Multiple HomePod mini speakers work together to stream music and podcasts to multiple rooms, and by placing two in the same room, a stereo pair can be created for a wide soundstage. With the intelligence of Siri, HomePod mini delivers a personalized and deeply integrated experience for iPhone customers. Siri can identify who is speaking and tailor music and podcasts to their preferences, and respond to personal requests, like accessing messages, calendar appointments, and more. When listening to music on iPhone, customers can simply bring their device close to HomePod mini and seamlessly hand off the music without missing a beat. HomePod mini makes controlling smart home accessories easier than ever, and a new Intercom feature offers a quick and easy way for family members to connect with each other at home. HomePod mini is designed from the ground up to keep personal information private and secure.

More Ways to Shop

Unprecedented carrier offers are available directly from Apple Store locations and Apple Store online, and customers who purchase iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 mini, and HomePod mini have even more options to safely get their new products directly from Apple. Tailored purchase options offered online, by phone, or in store include chat sessions with an Apple Specialist, which start online and finish with contactless delivery; visiting select Apple Store locations for a one-on-one session with a Specialist; and pickup options for in-store, curbside, same-day delivery, or Express storefront.

Pricing and Availability

iPhone

• iPhone 12 Pro Max will be available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB models in graphite, silver, gold, and pacific blue starting at $1,099 (US). iPhone 12 mini will be available in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB models in black, white, blue, green, and (PRODUCT)RED starting at $699 (US).9

• Customers in the US can take advantage of unprecedented carrier deals from AT&T, T-Mobile/Sprint, and Verizon now available from Apple, in store or online. Existing Verizon customers can get iPhone 12 Pro Max from $27.45 per month after trade-in and bill credits,10 existing AT&T customers can get iPhone 12 Pro Max from $13.30 per month after trade-in and bill credits,11 and new and existing T-Mobile/Sprint customers can get an extra $150 trade-in credit when they upgrade.12 Visit apple.com/shop to learn more.

• Customers in Australia, China, Germany, Japan, the UK, the US, and more than 40 other countries and regions will be able to pre-order iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini beginning at 5 a.m. PST on Friday, November 6, with availability beginning Friday, November 13. Customers in Colombia and Malaysia will be able to purchase the full iPhone 12 lineup, including iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max, beginning Friday, November 13.

• iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max will also be available to customers in Brazil, South Korea, and more than 25 other countries and regions beginning Friday, November 20. Customers in Thailand will be able to purchase iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max beginning Friday, November 27.

• MagSafe accessories will be available from apple.com, in the Apple Store app, and in stores. Leather cases with MagSafe for all iPhone 12 models will be available to order beginning Friday, November 6. Leather sleeves and MagSafe Duo Charger will be available at a later date.

• To charge all iPhone 12 models, customers can use existing USB‑A to Lightning cables and power adapters. Fast charging is available with the USB‑C to Lightning cable, which is included in the box, and works with existing USB‑C power adapters and computer ports.

HomePod mini

• HomePod mini will be available in white and space gray for $99 (US) from apple.com, in the Apple Store app, and at Apple Store locations. HomePod mini is also available through Apple Authorized Resellers and select carriers (prices may vary).

• Customers in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Spain, the UK, and the US will be able to order HomePod mini online beginning at 5 a.m. PST on • Friday, November 6, with availability beginning the week of November 16. HomePod mini will be available in China, Mexico, and Taiwan later this year.

• HomePod mini is compatible with iPhone SE, iPhone 6s or later, or iPod touch (7th generation) running iOS 14; or iPad Pro, iPad (5th generation or later), iPad Air 2 or later, or iPad mini 4 or later running iPadOS 14.

Retail

• Customers are able to find the same great shopping and support services at apple.com/shop, in the Apple Store app, and at Apple Store locations. Customers can get shopping help from Apple Specialists, choose monthly financing options, get special carrier offers, trade in eligible devices, and get Support services and no-contact delivery or Apple Store pickup options. Customers are encouraged to check apple.com/retail for more information on the health and safety measures in place, and the services available, at their local store.

• Customers can now book a one-on-one session with a Specialist at an Apple Store for personalized help selecting a new product, carrier plan, or financing option. After a customer gets their new Apple product, an Online Personal Session allows them to schedule a free session with a Specialist to help them discover what their new device can do, from the basics to top tips on a choice of topics.

• Pickup options include in-store, curbside, or Express storefront. Same-day delivery may also be available. Customers can check apple.com/retail for services available at their local store.

• With Apple Card, customers in the US get 3 percent Daily Cash back when they buy directly from Apple and have the option to choose Apple Card Monthly Installments so they can pay over time, interest-free.

• Customers in the US can trade in their eligible device for an Apple Gift Card or instant credit of up to $500 toward their new purchase.15 If the device is not eligible for credit, Apple will recycle it for free.