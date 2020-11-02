Apple updates Dark Sky with new iOS 14 and watchOS 7 features

Apple’s Dark Sky app offers hyperlocal weather information. With down-to-the-minute forecasts, you’ll know exactly when the rain will start or stop — right where you’re standing. “It’s like magic,” as they say. It really is.

Today, Apple updated Dark Sky for the first time since the company purchased it, with the following features:

• Adds the extra large watch complication with watchOS 7

• Improves location search with more suggested and relevant results

• Adds a new location icon to indicate when Precise Location is disabled

• Fixes an issue that could cause a duplicate forecast page after moving it from Recent Searches to Saved

• Includes stability and performance improvements

Dark Sky 6.8.5 is available via Apple’s App Store here.

MacDailyNews Take: Our favorite weather app, Dark Sky, gets even better!

