Camera shootout: iPhone 12 Pro vs. iPhone 11 Pro

Apple last week finally released the much-anticipated iPhone 12 Pro, part of the family of 2020 devices that includes iPhone 12, 12 mini, and 12 Pro Max. The Pro Max has the best camera of any iPhone, but since it’s not yet released, MacRumors took a look at the improvements introduced in the ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ to see how the camera quality compares to the iPhone 11 Pro.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

The ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ has the same triple-lens camera setup as the ‌iPhone 11‌ Pro with a Wide lens, Ultra Wide lens, and Telephoto lens, but there are improvements across all three cameras plus the addition of the LiDAR Scanner, which improves low-light performance. The faster A14 chip and new image signal processor also bring new photographic capabilities, ultimately introducing quite a few improvements.

Apple’s A14 chip and the LiDAR Scanner (which takes a depth map of the scene) improve Portrait Mode photos by better separating the subject from the background, and this is noticeable in the fine details. Edge detection is better than before, especially for fur and hair. The LiDAR Scanner even allows for ‌Night Mode‌ Portrait images, so you can get some incredible low-light portrait shots that just aren’t possible to capture in the same way with the ‌iPhone 11‌ Pro.

The ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ definitely offers camera improvements over the ‌iPhone 11‌ Pro, but the differences aren’t super major except for when it comes to new features and some low-lighting photography… This year’s ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ Max has even more improvements than the ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌, so we’ll be doing another comparison when the larger model is released.