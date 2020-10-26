Facebook launches cloud games but complains that Apple won’t allow it on iOS

Facebook today announced the launch of cloud games on its desktop website and Android app, but not on iOS due to what Facebook terms as Apple’s “arbitrary” policies.
Facebook’s web and Android users can try free-to-play games in seconds without leaving the social network. Users play a game that’s streamed from Facebook’s data centers without having to first download the game onto their devices. The idea is similar to services offered by Microsoft and Google, but without the console-quality games offered by those services.
Apple’s guidelines, which the company uses to determine which apps it approves or rejects, doesn’t allow applications that act like third-party app stores. It prohibits apps that distribute software as the “main purpose” of the app and bars code that is offered “in a store or store-like interface.”
Last month, Apple adjusted its guidelines around gaming services, saying that apps could offer a subscription to multiple games, but each game needs to be approved by Apple and offered in its own app.
Apple allows software developers to bring cloud games to iOS by submitting each game to the App Store as an individual app, Apple told CNBC. Developers can also deliver cloud gaming via the Safari browser, Apple said.
MacDailyNews Take: According to the report, when Facebook users make a micro-purchase through a cloud game, 30% of revenue will go to Facebook and 70% will go to the game developers. Sounds familiar. It’s okay when Facebook charges developers 30% for using their platform, of course.
For purchases made on Android, Facebook will not take a cut and instead its 30% will go to Google. Sounds familiar. It’s okay when Google charges 30% developers for using their platform, of course.
“We would be willing to give the 30% to Apple, that is not what’s holding us up,” Rubin told CNBC. “What’s holding us up is we’re not allowed to do the things that we’re doing on Android.”
Good. Unlike those who settle for Android wannabes, iOS users value privacy and security, two things that are hardly synonymous with Facebook’s personal data leeching “service.”
Smart people who are concerned with protecting their privacy use Apple products. Certainly not Google and/or Facebook. — MacDailyNews, September 26, 2018
Why are you so jacked up about the Google search deal with Apple? The default search engine can easily be changed. I use DDG. So Apple gets the money and I do not give Google anything. That is a win-win in my book.
It Google search should not be there at all upon boot up within iOS.
Besides, Apple is the best when it comes to user privacy. Can you suggest a company that offers better?
We already learned from Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica that FB is simply out to get a more detailed identity on you by stoking your ego so, no, I will not be playing any FB games. Fox Entertainment has also found the key to retaining your attention: It’s ability to excite your viscera with hair-on-fire news. Both are so expert that people do not even know it’s happening to them. MDN plays some of this game too.
Facebook, at the beginning, the designers knew they were creating a “social validation feedback loop.” This may sound like an ok thing, but they (founders) knew it meant addicting, manipulating and exploiting users. Sean Parker, one of the founds would later say, we “did it anyway.”
The platform promoting ill-heath for many, “screens” news in a very curious manner, they would like to the control people more with their own digital currency (Congress has fortunately said f-off) and with the largest captive population in the world, they now whine at Apple closing the game-gate. Apple’s move may, or may not preside, but anything that stunts the FB malignancy is alright by this person.
Sure, FB enables some connection to far away friends and sharing baby pics and wkend adventures, but the true sum of its effect is, culture rot.
These games are not “free.” Facebook collects information on people who participate in the games and leverages that data to increase revenue. I trust Facebook just like I trust Google, which is not at all,
Which article did you read? Read the article “again”, and then read your comment. Lost?
Biggest reason they’re ticked is the loss of access to users who actually have money!
Plain and simple, I don’t want any Facebook junk on my devices. Kudos to Apple. And I certainly don’t want to hear one of the richest men on the planet (Zuckerberg) whining because he feels he’s being cheated out of making more money. Take it like a man, dude. I don’t need my ego stroked by any type of social media. I’m not jealous of Zuckerberg by any means as I have enough to enjoy my life. It’s just that Zuckerberg shouldn’t have a need to force his software on everyone and then complain about it if he doesn’t get his way.