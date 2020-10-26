Apple TV+ shares new trailer for documentary series “Becoming You”

Today, Apple released the official trailer for its new Apple TV+ documentary series “Becoming You,” which offers an insight into how children develop around the world.

Olivia Colman narrates the global series about child development that explores how the first 2,000 days on Earth shape the rest of our lives. Told through the eyes of over 100 children across the world, from Nepal to Japan and Borneo, each episode offers a thought-provoking look at how children learn to think, speak and move, from birth to age 5.

“Becoming You” underscores how different our journeys can be, but ultimately tells the story of our shared humanity and community when it comes to raising children.

This Apple TV+ documentary series is produced by Wall to Wall Media and is executive produced by Leanne Klein and Hamo Forsyth.

The first six episodes of “Becoming You” will make their global debut on Friday, November 13 exclusively on Apple TV+.

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung, LG, Sony, and VIZIO smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, or iPod touch can enjoy one year of Apple TV+ for free. This special offer is good for three months after the first activation of the eligible device.