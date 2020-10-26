PSA: Apple MagSafe Charger can damage credit cards, security badges, passports, and key fobs

In a new support document, Apple describes how to safely use the MagSafe Charger that is designed to work with iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, Apple MagSafe accessories, and Qi-certified devices and accessories. Don’t place credit cards, security badges, passports, or key fobs between your iPhone and MagSafe Charger or they may be damaged.
Before you place your iPhone on your MagSafe Charger, make sure that no objects (like credit cards, hotel key cards, or transit cards) or debris are between them. If your device has a metal case or if it’s very thick, remove it. Also remove iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe. If you have a MagSafe case, you can leave it in place.
Don’t place credit cards, security badges, passports, or key fobs between your iPhone and MagSafe Charger, because this might damage magnetic strips or RFID chips in those items. If you have a case that holds any of these sensitive items, remove them before charging or make sure that they aren’t between the back of your device and the charger.
Apple also explains that, as with other wireless chargers, your iPhone or MagSafe Charger might get slightly warmer while your iPhone charges. To extend the lifespan of your battery, if the battery gets too warm, software might limit charging above 80 percent. Your iPhone or MagSafe Charger could get warmer and charging could take longer after heavy use. Your iPhone will charge again when the temperature drops. Try moving your iPhone and charger to a cooler location.
11 Comments
Interesting. Supposedly the magnets must be the issue, right? I have a case (Vena) that holds cards on the back of my iPhone, and as long as the cards are not metal ones, I can charge thru the cards on a Qi charger.
Also, the case uses magnets to keep the card flap closed, but are strong enough to attach to a magnetic Qi charger I use in my car (Xvida). Again, I’m charging thru plastic credit cards. I figured the MagSafe charger and cases, must be quite similar, but maybe use even stronger magnets.
Haven’t had any issues with the credit card RFID chip.
There are some fairly strong magnets in the new iPhones to hold the charger in position. If you put the chip on your credit card right against one of them for long enough, it can create a problem.
This was such a duh… I even thought for a moment that it was ok, somehow if Apple did it, but then I remembered that they all have falling shorts.
This is a somewhat inexplicable error. Not as bad as speaker holes missing in some iPhones, but from a company that has it’s own card and a world filled with “swipe-able” cards, ahhh….
Magnets magnetize. How is that inexplicable?
Duh.
In the UK I haven’t carried a credit card for 18 months. Every retailer accepts Apple Pay and in Wallet I store all my loyalty cards. Why is America so far behind the retail payments curve?
Huh? No one says we have to use credit cards, but most people carry an ID, a health insurance card, and a credit card, as backup. I rarely use a credit card, but carry those 3 cards, because you never know.
Honestly, how could you NOT see this coming.
Let’s see…card magnetic strips containing data sandwiched between to magnets…what could possibly go wrong.
The Apple MagSafe wallet is shielded, so no problem there. “Don’t place credit cards, security badges, passports, or key fobs between your iPhone and MagSafe Charger or they may be damaged.” And who would think that putting something with a magnetic strip between a MagSafe charger and an iPhone 12 is a good idea?
Doh…..