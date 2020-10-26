Apple premieres ‘Doug Unplugs’ trailer for Apple TV+

Apple has shared the official trailer for “Doug Unplugs,” which features a young robot named Doug, coming on Friday, November 13th to Apple TV+.

Hailing from DreamWorks Animation and based on Dan Yaccarino’s “Doug Unplugged” book series, “Doug Unplugs” follows a young robot named Doug who senses there’s more to life than just the facts.

While other robots plug in for their daily download, curious Doug unplugs and journeys into the human world, and with his best friend Emma, experiences its wonders firsthand.

The new series is executive produced by Jim Nolan, Aliki Theofilopoulos and Dan Yaccarino, and stars the voice talents of Brandon James Cienfuegos, Kyrie McAlpin, Eric Bauza, Mae Whitman, Leslie David Baker and Becky Robinson.

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung, LG, Sony, and VIZIO smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, or iPod touch can enjoy one year of Apple TV+ for free. This special offer is good for three months after the first activation of the eligible device.