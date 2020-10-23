Apple debuts ‘Boiiing’ ad for all-new 10.9-inch iPad Air

The most powerful, versatile, and colorful iPad Air ever is here and Apple has a new ad, “Boiiing” to welcome the new tablet.

iPad Air is incredibly versatile, featuring support for Magic Keyboard with built-in trackpad and Apple Pencil, which attaches magnetically for easy pairing, charging, and storing.
Offered in five gorgeous finishes, iPad Air features an all-screen design with a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, camera and audio upgrades, a new integrated Touch ID sensor in the top button, and the powerful A14 Bionic for a massive boost in performance, making this by far the most powerful and capable iPad Air ever made.

Apple’s new “Boiiing” ad:

MacDailyNews Take: Boiiing! Slinky not included.

