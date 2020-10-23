Amazon says ‘technical issue’ caused removal of Apple Card as payment option

Amazon removed Apple Card as a payment option for some users on Friday. “We are aware of this technical issue and are actively working to resolve it as soon as possible,” an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement to CNBC.

Kif Leswing for CNBC:

Some Amazon users discovered on Friday that saved Apple Card numbers had been removed from their Amazon accounts. CNBC confirmed with two separate Amazon accounts that an Apple Card used to make a purchase on Thursday had been removed as a payment option on Friday.

Amazon said it has not intentionally removed Apple Card as a payment option, and blamed the problem on a bug.

While Apple Card is designed to be used for contactless payments with an iPhone or online purchases though the Apple Pay system, it is a Mastercard with a credit card number which can be used like any other credit card.

That’s how Apple Card holders can pay for purchases on Amazon with their Apple Card. Amazon does not accept Apple Pay, Apple’s payment service.