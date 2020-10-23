Loup Ventures: Apple will sell 217 million iPhones in fiscal 2021

Loup Ventures’ Gene Munster and David Stokman estimate Apple will sell 217 million iPhones in fiscal 2021 (compared to 187m in FY20) and iPhone revenue will grow 15% y/y (compared to 1% in FY20).

Gene Munster and David Stokman for Loup Ventures:

Estimating iPhone demand throughout the year has stages, with each building on the previous. The first stage is the pre-orders, in which we track two factors: intent-to-buy, along with iPhone delivery lead times. This week, we found positive indications on both of these fronts.

Our iPhone intent-to-buy survey suggests greater interest in the latest iPhones, compared to a typical year. Additionally, we continue to see delivery lead times extend slightly, suggesting demand is outpacing production. Historically, this has been a positive signal for sales.

33% of respondents said their iPhone was more than 3 years old. Recently, we wrote about an iPhone tailwind: a larger upgrade pool, aka, the number of iPhones that are three years or older. We estimate the current upgrade pool is about 400m out of just under 1B total installed iPhones (~40%).