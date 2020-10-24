Apple’s Ceramic Shield cover glass significantly improves iPhone 12 durability

New tests are proving that Apple’s new Ceramic Shield cover glass on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro significantly improves durability and scratch resistance.

Designed with premium materials, iPhone 12 Pro models boast a new, sophisticated flat-edge design that features a gorgeous surgical-grade stainless steel band paired with a precision-milled matte glass back, and introduces the incredibly durable Ceramic Shield. The Ceramic Shield front cover, tougher than any smartphone glass, goes beyond glass and is infused with nano-ceramic crystals to dramatically improve toughness and increase drop performance by 4x versus the previous-generation iPhone.

Mike Peterson for AppleInsider:

On Friday, YouTube channel MobileReviewsEh put those durability claims to the test with both a force meter and a Mohs hardness kit. On the force test, which involved applying force measured in newtons to the iPhone, MobileReviewsEh found that the iPhone 12 survived 442 newtons of force. Compared to an iPhone 11, which withstood 352 newtons of force in the video, that’s a big improvement. YouTuber EveryThingApplePro found similar results in a series of drop tests.

MacDailyNews Take: Judging by the number of iPhones with cracked iPhone screens that we’ve seen out and about, Ceramic Shield will be a strong selling point for iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max.