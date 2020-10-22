Oops! Some of Apple’s iPhone 12 cases are shipping without speaker holes

What’s that you say? Oh, sorry, I couldn’t hear you. No speaker holes! That’s right, some of Apple’s iPhone 12 cases appear to be shipping out to customers without speaker holes on the bottom, according to user reports.

Mike Peterson AppleInsider:

The defect seems to affect the new MagSafe-compatible cases for Apple’s new handset. Although the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro officially drop on Oct. 23, accessory orders have been arriving throughout the week.

At least two separate users have received defective cases, per two different Reddit threads.

MacDailyNews Take: Contact Apple Support is you receive a defective speaker hole-less case:

