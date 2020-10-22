Apple Store in riot-ravaged Minneapolis permanently closed

The Apple Retail Store, Apple Uptown, located at 3018 Hennepin Avenue in Minneapolis, Minnesota has been permanently closed.
Minneapolis Apple Store looted by rioters. By @TomSykes https://t.co/Q4NIDngbA1 pic.twitter.com/bKcdB3sYwu
— theapplepost.com (@TheApplePost) May 30, 2020
Nicole Norfleet for The Minneapolis Star Tribune:
The Apple store in Uptown will close permanently, the latest in a growing list of shops and restaurants that have recently abandoned the beleaguered south Minneapolis retail center.
Apple has had a presence near the bustling corner of Hennepin Avenue and Lake Street for the last decade. It informed its about 60 employees Wednesday that the store would close.
The store had yet to reopen since March when the state’s stay-at-home orders to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic forced many retail establishments to temporarily shutter… In May, the Apple store was one of nearly 40 businesses near the corner that was damaged by rioters.
While the damage did accelerate the timing of the closure, Apple was already in discussions to close the store before the pandemic and the riots, the company said.
“Our stores in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area have served customers for 19 years, and our nearly 500 team members look forward to helping our customers for a long, long time,” Apple said Thursday in a statement. “Though we’ve made the difficult decision to permanently close Apple Uptown, all of our valued team members will be offered other positions within Apple and we look forward to continuing to serve our customers at our four nearby stores.”
MacDailyNews Take: When even an Apple Store can’t make it in your area, you’ve got problems.
In the state of Minnesota, there are currently four other Apple Retail Stores:
• Bloomington, Mall of America
• Edina, Southdale
• Minnetonka, Ridgedale
• Roseville, Rosedale Center
There you have it. I think these stupid riots will have an impact for years to come to these communities. Sad. Here’s an idea, keep voting for those democrats that ran those cities into the shit holes they became.
Did you read the part of the article that said Apple was considering closing the store permanently before the temporary closing for the pandemic in March?
It is also a bit over the top to describe Minneapolis as “riot ravaged.” Most of the city was not affected. In the Uptown area, only 40 businesses were damaged. One is too many, but it hardly converted a metro area with 4 million people into a shithole. The elected city leaders had very little control over the police union that created a culture of impunity towards excessive force. “The Democrats” didn’t kneel on Black men’s necks.
The riots damaged around 1500 buildings and caused over $500 million in damage in Minneapolis. Just for a little more context.
Oh no! Building were destroyed!
Glad to know you prioritize real estate over human lives.
Sick.
Small business owners and their lives have been destroyed by the riots by the Democrats. Pure evil.
People are very brave about sacrificing other people’s belongings.
Either go burn all your possessions OR stop lecturing us about how property loss doesn’t matter.
If you DO burn all your possessions, you are welcome to lecture others about how property loss is meaningless. Otherwise, step off your high horse.
It’s puzzling to try to figure out who you’re trying to protect/justify.
In context:
“ By June 19, the violence in the Twin Cities had resulted in at least 2 deaths, 619 arrests, and upwards of $500 million in damage to 1,500 properties, the second-most destructive period of local unrest in United States history, after the 1992 Los Angeles riots.”
And antifa is just an idea and BLM is wrongly commented to violence/destruction?
My point was that drawing a cause-effect relationship between the rioting and the closure is simplistic. Only 40 of the 1500 vandalized shops were near this Apple Store, which was already an economic low performer in danger of closing well before the Pandemic Recession. Blaming the permanent closure on the coronavirus (and the government response to it) might be reasonable. Blaming it on the rioting is not.
Blaming the rioting on the overwhelming majority of Twin City protesters who had nothing to do with the violence is basically just an effort to avoid dealing with the issues the protesters were raising. Back in early summer, a 67% majority of Americans—including 37% of Republicans—supported BLM on those issues. That support has fallen due to exactly this sort of effort to link social unrest with the protesters, rather than with the abuses that inspired the protests and with the street criminals who used the protests as cover for their illegal conduct.
You are assuming because he can write that he can read too. Sometimes people just love to spout while ignoring any actual semblance of truth. That said, any smashing up of shops is a stupid self defeating business if a place is struggling prior to them it’s perception certainly isn’t going to improve after them, but using that to simply one dimensionally party politicise is more part of the problem than any potential cure.
BigZ is a BigOT
It seems that MacDailyNews has fallen short when considering the bigger implications.
Instead of;
“When even an Apple Store can’t make it in your area, you’ve got problems.”
More relevant would be;
When an Apple Store can’t make it WE’VE got problems.
We all need to strive for a kinder and gentler dialogue.
Peace out.
Tell that to the left Cancel Culture.
I thought the payoff money Apple gave to BLM would provide protection, no? Time to rethink supporting anti capitalist, marxists masquerading as a race warriors.
That’s exactly what should happen keep it closed. Let the city burn like the trash that lives there.