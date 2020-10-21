Apple offers new ways to shop for the all-new iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPad Air

When iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPad Air are available Friday, October 23, customers can shop for all-new products directly from Apple through tailored purchase experiences offered online, by phone, or in store. From a chat session with a Specialist that starts online and finishes with contactless delivery, to visiting select Apple Store locations for a one-on-one session with an Apple Specialist, customers can find the best way to get the products they’re looking for. And unprecedented offers from AT&T, T-Mobile/Sprint, and Verizon give customers more choice and flexibility than ever, with offers starting as low as $0 per month for iPhone 12

“There’s never been a better time to get a new iPhone, and there’s never been a better destination than Apple Retail,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail + People, in a statement. “We’re offering new ways for our customers to get to know all of our products before they buy, so they can be sure to get the product that’s right for them. Whether our customers choose to connect with us in person, by phone, or online, our entire retail team is ready to deliver the world-class personalized service they’ve come to expect from Apple.”

New at Apple Retail this year:

• Unprecedented carrier offers are now available from Apple, in store or online, with savings of up to $800.

• With Shopping Sessions, customers can now book a one-on-one session with a Specialist at an Apple Store for personalized help selecting a new product, carrier plan, or financing option. The same expert advice is available online, where customers can chat with a Specialist anytime.

• Pickup options include in-store, curbside, same-day delivery, or Express storefront. Customers can check apple.com/retail for services available at their local store.

• Contactless delivery is available for all products, including iPhone and iPad. Delivery drivers may ask for verbal confirmation from a safe distance, replacing the need for a physical signature.

• And now with Apple Card, customers in the US get 3 percent Daily Cash Back when they buy directly from Apple and have the option to choose Apple Card Monthly Installments so they can pay over time, interest-free.

Though this year’s iPhone launch looks different from years past, Apple Retail continues to offer the services customers love:

• After a customer gets their new Apple product, an Online Personal Session allows them to schedule a free session with a Specialist to set up their new product, learn the basics, or get pro tips.

• Apple Trade In lets iPhone or iPad owners get up to $500 credit toward the purchase of a new product.

The vast majority of Apple Store locations around the world are open and operating in various service models to protect the health and well-being of customers and employees. Before visiting, customers should check apple.com/retail for details on their local Apple Store. For more information about services and support available from Apple Retail, visit apple.com/shop.