Engadget reviews Apple’s iPad Air (2020): Arguably Apple’s best tablet for the money

The most powerful, versatile, and colorful iPad Air Apple has ever made arrived this Friday, October 23rd, but the reviews have already begun (and they’re strong). Offered in five gorgeous finishes, iPad Air features an all-screen design with a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, camera and audio upgrades, a new integrated Touch ID sensor in the top button, and the powerful A14 Bionic for a massive boost in performance, making this by far the most powerful and capable iPad Air ever made.

Dana Wollman for Engadget:

The new iPad Air might feel like a minor update from last year’s model, but it’s improved enough that its features and specs are now mostly on par with the pricier iPad Pro. It’s not just the best iPad for most people — it’s arguably even Apple’s best tablet for the money… The performance, WiFi speeds and optional LTE are all said to be faster. The tablet also now supports Apple’s second-generation Apple Pencil, which brings some genuinely useful new tricks in iPadOS 14. With a few exceptions, the Air is now on par with the iPad Pro, in terms of both features and specs… With so few differences between the iPad Air and the Pro, I’m forced to reconsider who the Air is for. Last year it was the perfect just-right tablet: it offered more features than the basic entry-level model, but was still more attainable than the premium Pro line. It was the best tablet for most people. This year, I would upgrade Air to the best tablet for almost everyone, and I’d even argue it’s Apple’s best high-end tablet. That is, until Apple upgrades the Pro with a new chip and more advanced display tech, which [it] almost certainly will.

MacDailyNews Take: If you’re an iPad Pro users, you likely know it and therefore know enough to be waiting for the next-gen iPad Pro, but for everyone else: This new Air is like the iPad Air 2, released on October 22, 2014, which was so spec’ed up that users found it remained useful for years. Millions of them are still in use today! So, the long and the short of it is that if you get a new iPad Air (2020), you’ll have a future-proofed iPad for many years to come. Do the math and it’ll cost you pennies per day when all is said and done.

If you spent $600 on an iPad Air 2 and used it until today, along with millions of users, it cost you $100 per year or 27-cents per day.