Apple Fifth Avenue glass cube remains barricaded as worries about election unrest mount

Many retailers including Apple, Gucci, H&M, and Under Armour declined to comment to on their security plans as worries about election unrest mount. However, more than two dozen security consultants, insurers, contractors and store employees told Reuters that companies are installing reinforced glass, hiring security guards or retaining on-call teams that barricade and board up buildings. The Apple Fifth Avenue glass cube remains barricaded since June.
Retailers are on edge after raiders earlier this year smashed windows, stole merchandise and, at times, set stores ablaze in Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, Portland and other U.S. cities… Foot Locker in its quarterly report on Aug. 21, said it racked up $18 million in costs from “recent social unrest.”
While still open for shoppers, stores like Gucci, H&M, and Nordstrom are also boarded up after looters targeted the city’s famed retail district in the spring and summer, when protests gripped more than 100 U.S. cities.
As security experts warn that the U.S. presidential election could spark renewed civil unrest, those stores remain clad in plywood as retailers seek to keep property and employees safe in the event street violence flares anew.
Aon Plc, the world’s largest insurance broker, told Reuters the majority of retailer clients it surveyed are considering boarding up stores because they are worried about looting around the election. Aon executive MaryAnne Burke said about 70% of these retailer clients did so during protests in May and June.
Construction scaffolding provider Starr Industries sheltered Apple’s all-glass “Cube” store on Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue behind heavy barricades and chain link fencing on June 1. It is now on standby for several companies with stores in that upscale section of New York City. “Because of the election, they are worried that the same thing will happen,” said Marian Bobelea, Starr’s president.
MacDailyNews Note: Here’s an image of the Apple Fifth Avenue glass cube entrance sans barricade:
If we don’t get our way…let’s wreck things. The age of immaturity.
Agreed! Immaturity or WORSE! I would go as far as to say some of their beliefs and actions are… fascist!
40% of America are misfit anarchists.
The un-American way… break, burn, destroy, threaten, injure, kill when you don’t get your way. Who are these people? How many of them are on the “right”? How many of them are on the “left”?
Protests? These were riots!
Protests? I thought they were (are) peaceful riots.
I have seen horrible video’s of Apple Stores getting looted.
I just didn’t know quite how deep the swamp was. It’s a little deeper, a little more treacherous than I thought, but we’re beating them.
Oh, well, their heads will explode on November 3rd. Can you imagine?
And then, you know what’s going to happen? You know what’s going to happen? I think they’re finally going to say, “Okay, that’s enough. Let’s go.” I think by that time, they’re going to have had it.
— President Donald J. Trump, Erie, PA Rally, October 20, 2020
The “swamp” is in the white house!
TWO WEEKS II DUCE YOU ARE FIRED……
One never knew how deep and murky a swamp could be until this Whitehouse!
“The Greatest Country in the World”? Yeah, no! Not any more and not for many years.