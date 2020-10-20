Apple discontinues standalone ‘Apple TV Remote’ app

Apple has discontinued the company’s standalone ‘Apple TV Remote’ app, but fret not fellow Apple TV Siri Remote haters, you won’t have to use that piece of junk because the Remote feature is built into the Control Center, and has been since iOS 12.

Filipe Espósito for 9to5Mac:

9to5Mac found that Apple has also removed almost all references to the Apple TV Remote app, suggesting that the company has in fact discontinued it. A 9to5Mac reader told us that he contacted Apple support to ask about the app, but not even the support agent could explain what happened. Now, if you visit the Apple Support website, the article about using Apple TV Remote on your iPhone or iPad only suggests that you add the Remote option to the iOS Control Center.

MacDailyNews Note: To set up the Apple TV Remote in Control Center: