Google is finally getting the antitrust treatment it deserves

The U.S. Justice Department today filed an antitrust lawsuit against Alphabet Inc’s Google on Tuesday for allegedly breaking the law in using its market power to fend off rivals. The DOJ’s antitrust division announced Tuesday that it is suing Alphabet Inc. over antitrust law violations surrounding its search engine, saying the company has become “the monopoly gatekeeper of the internet.”
Tae Kim for Bloomberg Opinion:
The landmark case alleges Google abused its market-dominant position and stifled competitors, specifically citing its exclusionary distribution agreements with Apple Inc. and other technology companies that made its search engine the default option on mobile devices and browsers… Eleven Republican state attorneys general signed on to the case.
For months now, we’ve known that the DOJ has been preparing an antitrust case against Google. What we didn’t know was how far-reaching it would be. There was speculation that regulators would rush out a half-baked complaint to meet a political deadline. It turns out, the government is pursuing the tech giant full-on by targeting the company’s crown-jewel Google search engine. That’s good, because the situation demands it.
Notably, no Democratic state attorneys generals have signed on to this DOJ lawsuit, but that’s likely because they want to file a broader complaint later. The DOJ signaled as much on a press call Tuesday, adding that the attorneys’ hesitation to join the suit wasn’t for lack of support of the arguments. Unlike the large divergence between Republicans and Democrats on social media regulation, the two parties’ positions on Google’s overreach and the need for antitrust remedies aren’t far apart.
Where do things go from here? I expect a growing bipartisan consensus to form against Google…
MacDailyNews Take: This will take years (and should have begun years ago), but, hopefully, this is finally the beginning of a road that will lead to effective restraints on Google’s anticompetitive monopoly abuses!
6 Comments
Long overdue but it’s not too late.
“Eleven Republican state attorneys general signed on to the case.” let’s not forget ZERO Democrat state attorneys general signed on to the case.
Democrats are only interested in one goal, getting elected (power). 98% of Silicon Valley donations are going to the Democrats so the party of Biden is falling inline. Hog tied no surprise they are incapable of doing the RIGHT THING.
But don’t worry good citizens— the party of adults will get it done…
No Democrats? Gee, I wonder why?
Google’s Eric Schmidt wore staff badge at Hillary Clinton’s ‘victory’ party – November 16, 2016
Republicans are only going after Google because of what they see as bias against Conservatives not because of their obvious monopoly and anticompetitive business practices. So Republicans are not doing this for the good of consumers so stop the bullshit of bringing Hilary Clinton into this.
Do you people really want Bill Barr, and therefore Donald Trump, to assert control over the search engines that make using the Internet possible? That is almost the definition of replacing free access to information with Big Brother.
This isn’t about antitrust, or the suit would be asserting the broad claims that concern the state AGs. By restricting it to Google Search, it is a blatant effort to impose ideological Goodthink on those who might not favor the Trump Party Line. Government regulation of content, including search results, is exactly what the First Amendment was enacted to prohibit.
BUSTED!
Case closed…
I find it hard to believe that the companies that entered those ‘default’ position agreements with Google will go scot-free after this. “Takes two to tango” after all.