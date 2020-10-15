Early benchmarks show iPhone 12 Pro is about 20% faster than iPhone 11 Pro

Preliminary benchmarks for the new Apple A14 Bionic-powered iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max have shown up on Geekbench with about a 20% speed improvement over the previous generation.

Generations ahead of the competition, Apple’s A14 Bionic is the first chip in the smartphone industry built on 5-nanometer process. Faster and more efficient than previous SoCs, the A14 Bionic has the fastest CPU and GPU by up to 50 percent compared to the fastest competing smartphone chips, enabling console-quality gaming experiences, powerful computational photography, and more, while delivering great battery life. Pushing the limits of machine learning (ML), A14 Bionic features a 16-core Neural Engine — for an 80 percent increase in performance — that is capable of completing 11 trillion operations per second, enabling improved performance on even the most intense ML models.

Wesley Hilliard for AppleInsider:

Preliminary benchmark scores for the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max have shown up on Geekbench with about a 20% speed improvement over the previous generation. The early Geekbench benchmarks show that Apple improved the overall processing by at least 20% year-over-year, which was in line with the iPad Air 4 early benchmarks. One score for the iPhone 12 Pro showed a 1613 single-core score and a 4076 multi-core score. This compares well to the iPhone 11 Pro at 1343 single-core and 3478 multi-core.

MacDailyNews Note: Here’s a Geekbench 5 Score from October 14th for an iPhone13,3 (iPhone 12 Pro):

• Single-Core Score: 1597

• Multi-Core Score: 4152

