Apple said to hold special event launching Apple silicon Macs on Nov. 17th

Although Apple has promised new Apple silicon Macs this year, there’s been no official date, yet. Now, serial leaker Jon Prosser claims that Apple will hold its next special event on November 17th.
In a historic day for the Mac, Apple on June 22, 2020, announced the transition the Mac to its world-class custom silicon to deliver industry-leading performance and powerful new technologies. This transition will also establish a common architecture across all Apple products, making it far easier for developers to write and optimize their apps for the entire ecosystem.
According to Prosser, Apple has chosen November 17 to hold its next special event where the company will announce new Mac models — including the first Mac with the Apple Silicon chip replacing Intel processors.
Prosser also said that Apple will confirm the event to the public a week before, on November 10. The company took a similar approach with its special events in September and October. Prior to this, a Bloomberg report had already mentioned that Apple plans to launch new Macs in November…
It’s unclear whether Apple will introduce other products at its special November event, but Prosser said this week that Apple will announce the long-awaited AirTags next month.
To confirm, there IS a November ARM Mac event.
I’m hearing November 17th. 🗓
MacDailyNews Take: Bring on the Apple silicon Macs! The sooner Apple upgrades Macs to Apple designed ARM-based chips in place of Intel, the better!
Hopefully two Apple silicon Macs will be introduced.
Plus their 5 years-the-making Apple Studio Pods Cans…
MacRumors buyer’s guide has the 16 inch macbook pro as “don’t buy” due to upgrades soon. Could this be what is coming?
Sadly the iMac pro is on neglect mode (1037 days since last release). An iMac release is possible, but a “pro” one? It could happen if Apple finally figures out what “pro” users really want in an iMac. But I don’t hold out hope for that.
If they would put in user upgradeable ram and the ability use the iMac monitor with another iMac as one.
iMac Pro was a stop gap before the long-anticipated Mac Pro release, it won’t be updated. Hard to see a 16-inch Macbook Pro getting Apple Silicon first, they’ll start with Airs and 13” (or 14”?!) Pros.