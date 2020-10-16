Apple said to hold special event launching Apple silicon Macs on Nov. 17th

Although Apple has promised new Apple silicon Macs this year, there’s been no official date, yet. Now, serial leaker Jon Prosser claims that Apple will hold its next special event on November 17th.

In a historic day for the Mac, Apple on June 22, 2020, announced the transition the Mac to its world-class custom silicon to deliver industry-leading performance and powerful new technologies. This transition will also establish a common architecture across all Apple products, making it far easier for developers to write and optimize their apps for the entire ecosystem.

Filipe Espósito for 9to5Mac:

According to Prosser, Apple has chosen November 17 to hold its next special event where the company will announce new Mac models — including the first Mac with the Apple Silicon chip replacing Intel processors. Prosser also said that Apple will confirm the event to the public a week before, on November 10. The company took a similar approach with its special events in September and October. Prior to this, a Bloomberg report had already mentioned that Apple plans to launch new Macs in November… It’s unclear whether Apple will introduce other products at its special November event, but Prosser said this week that Apple will announce the long-awaited AirTags next month.

To confirm, there IS a November ARM Mac event. I’m hearing November 17th. 🗓 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) October 16, 2020

MacDailyNews Take: Bring on the Apple silicon Macs! The sooner Apple upgrades Macs to Apple designed ARM-based chips in place of Intel, the better!