Apple TV app looks poised to come to Microsoft’s Xbox

Microsoft and Apple are said to be working to bring the Apple TV app to Xbox consoles. It’s all in the Apple TV app: Apple Original shows and movies from Apple TV+. Just the premium channels you want. Thousands of movies to buy or rent. Popular streaming services and cable TV providers. It’s personalized and expertly curated, so you’ll discover the best of what’s on. On all your screens. It’s the ultimate way to watch TV.

Jez Corden for Windows Central:

[The] Apple TV [app] appears to be available to a limited pool of testers on Xbox consoles according to a tweet from @Tzunami_Sapp and other users that have messaged us to verify. It appears likely that Apple TV for Xbox will be identical in features and functionality to the TV apps available on LG and Samsung TVs, but designed to work with an Xbox controller instead of your remote. The app includes access to Apple TV services, including its Apple TV+ subscription service launched in late 2019. The testing program has briefly appeared for some users, although with availability still locked down at this point in time. While we’re unsure of the timing of this app going live, it could launch to coincide with the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S release date on November 10.

OhSnap! #AppleTV is coming to #Xbox!!! Now I’m not as upset about them removing the second HDMI port cuz that’s all I used it for. But now we get 4k! #XboxInsiders

😩🙌🏾🍏📺+❎😎#KeepItWavy 🌊🏄🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/hx32MhUwWp — Tzunami 🌊 Sapp ❎🕙 #AmbassadorBots (@Tzunami_Sapp) September 24, 2020

MacDailyNews Take: Apple is smartly working to take the Apple TV app anywhere and everywhere!

For some: It’s like offering glasses of ice water to people in hell.